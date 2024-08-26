Family Firm Inc. Takes $106,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.48. 978,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,782. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.36.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

