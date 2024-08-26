Family Firm Inc. Takes $98,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded down $45.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,125.67. The company had a trading volume of 120,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,018.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,967.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.