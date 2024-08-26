Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Cut by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,513,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 497.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,478 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $195,459,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,679,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,529 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $68.10. 1,436,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

