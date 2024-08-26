Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $214.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $147.62 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.28.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ferguson by 375.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,289,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,821 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $988,852,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,014,000 after purchasing an additional 118,894 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,905,000 after buying an additional 735,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,594,000 after buying an additional 690,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

