Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $1.34

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 52.1% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00002116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $275.05 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00041327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012828 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

