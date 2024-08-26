Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.81

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 25291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

