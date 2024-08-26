Financial Analysis: Global Gaming Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLKCF) vs. Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Global Gaming Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLKCF – Get Free Report) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Gaming Technologies and Skillz’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Gaming Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Skillz $150.11 million 0.89 -$106.69 million ($5.11) -1.22

Global Gaming Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Gaming Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillz 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Gaming Technologies and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Skillz has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 65.06%.

Volatility and Risk

Global Gaming Technologies has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Skillz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Gaming Technologies and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Gaming Technologies N/A N/A N/A Skillz -47.40% -40.12% -21.34%

Summary

Skillz beats Global Gaming Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Gaming Technologies

Global Gaming Technologies Corp., a gaming industry holding company, engages in the eSports, mobile and console games, and digital interactive entertainment businesses. It publishes mobile games; offers St. Noire, a cinematic board game; and provides Gamesquare, a video game API solution that enables electronic sports games, as well as operates eSports betting platform. The company was formerly known as Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Global Gaming Technologies Corp. in February 2019. Global Gaming Technologies Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

