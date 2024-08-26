First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,324 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,317,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $179.66. 113,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,089. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.22. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $182.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

