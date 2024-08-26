First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $501,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.65. 842,863 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

