First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTLS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.44. 30,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,601. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $63.87.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

