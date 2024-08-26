First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 170 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 75,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 31,241 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.71. 390,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,214. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.85.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

