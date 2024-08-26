First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 2,814 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $9,204,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 294,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.36. 101,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,188. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.39 and a 52 week high of $121.49.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

