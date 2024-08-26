First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIRR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,738. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.