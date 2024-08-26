First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.74. 20,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $78,559,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,598,000 after buying an additional 1,105,286 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,551,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,728,000 after buying an additional 869,676 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 808,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,398,000 after buying an additional 581,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after buying an additional 575,057 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

