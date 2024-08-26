First Merchants Corp Buys 136 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VOO traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $516.66. 5,102,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,286. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $503.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.30. The stock has a market cap of $468.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

