First Merchants Corp Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Merchants Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Corning by 12.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 80,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Corning by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 119.9% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 70,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 98.7% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. 2,893,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,012,128. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

