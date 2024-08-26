First Merchants Corp Has $467,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Merchants Corp lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $197,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Aflac by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,140,000 after buying an additional 113,226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,129,000 after buying an additional 64,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,483,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.69.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.84. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $107.48.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

