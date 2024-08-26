First Merchants Corp Trims Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

First Merchants Corp cut its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cencora were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 406.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Cencora by 9.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

NYSE:COR opened at $237.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $5,853,984.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $5,853,984.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,479,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,666,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

