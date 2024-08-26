First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stake Reduced by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,718. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $52.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

