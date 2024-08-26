Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.30.

FVRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FVRR

Fiverr International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 120.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Fiverr International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fiverr International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.