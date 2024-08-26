FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.42

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.42 and last traded at $70.31, with a volume of 3104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.30.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDF. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

