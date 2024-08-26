Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.26

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE India ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,003,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $523,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

