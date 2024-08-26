Fusionist Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $83.10 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, Fusionist has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusionist token can currently be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00003892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $83.10 million and approximately $17.25 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.59358978 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $16,806,687.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

