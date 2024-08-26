Games for a Living (GFAL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $32.05 Million

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Games for a Living has a total market cap of $32.05 million and $3.55 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Games for a Living token can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Games for a Living has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Games for a Living Token Profile

Games for a Living launched on March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,627,667,933 tokens. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com. The official message board for Games for a Living is medium.com/@gfal.

Buying and Selling Games for a Living

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,627,667,933.382315 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.01156444 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,576,028.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using US dollars.

