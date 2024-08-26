Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.26

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 301091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on GCI. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Gannett to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.95 to $3.60 in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Gannett Trading Up 13.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $815.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. Gannett had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $639.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 557,079 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gannett in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Gannett by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 11,589,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,806 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

