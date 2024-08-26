Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 27th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

Shares of GOTU stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. Gaotu Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Gaotu Techedu from $12.34 to $5.81 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

