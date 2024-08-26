GateToken Achieves Market Capitalization of $735.92 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.89 or 0.00012192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $735.92 million and $1.10 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008996 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,749.72 or 1.00040084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008190 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00060737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,258,452 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,258,445.05243659 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.87333847 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,337,128.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

