Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives $26.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

GNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

GNK stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $734.15 million, a PE ratio of 286.17 and a beta of 0.96. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 0.81%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 2,266.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,869,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6,233.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after buying an additional 1,181,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,326,000 after buying an additional 47,060 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,096,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 154,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 419,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

