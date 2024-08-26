Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Invests $41,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 182 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 17.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Workday by 3,717.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $34,508,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Workday by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $28.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,701,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.23.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.15.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

