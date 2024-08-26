Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.92

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.92 and last traded at $53.87, with a volume of 13224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29.

Institutional Trading of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 433,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,083,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 82,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 302,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

