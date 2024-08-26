Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.02

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.02 and last traded at $47.02, with a volume of 349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.98.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIGB. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 381.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

