Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 475 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $76.38. The company had a trading volume of 139,556 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

