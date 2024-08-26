GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,795,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 16,942,672 shares.The stock last traded at $69.79 and had previously closed at $69.20.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC boosted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 519.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

