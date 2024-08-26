Gregory G. Johnson Sells 300 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CACI International Stock Down 0.7 %

CACI International stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $471.47. 50,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,858. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $482.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $446.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.41.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. CACI International’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James downgraded CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in CACI International by 900.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in CACI International by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 35.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

