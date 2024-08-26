Grove Bank & Trust Sells 1,071 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDS. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,424,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,034,000 after purchasing an additional 189,539 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,237,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 459.6% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 131,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 213.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 93,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,789 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 300,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,054. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDS. Royal Bank of Canada raised Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

