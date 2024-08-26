HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
Shares of HONE stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $586.60 million, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.
