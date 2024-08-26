HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $586.60 million, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

