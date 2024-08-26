Head-To-Head Analysis: Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Enstar Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Enstar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Enstar Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of ICC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group 81.31% 18.55% 4.55% ICC 5.91% 7.91% 2.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enstar Group and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Enstar Group and ICC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group $1.10 billion 4.51 $1.12 billion $51.50 6.34 ICC $87.93 million 0.82 $4.26 million $1.72 13.36

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than ICC. Enstar Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enstar Group and ICC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Enstar Group beats ICC on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. In addition, it offers technical inspections of records and claims investigation, diligence services, finality solutions to Lloyd's syndicates and management, as well as broker replacement, claims resolution, and incentive-based collection services for reinsurers and Lloyd's syndicates. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

