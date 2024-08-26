Head-To-Head Review: DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) vs. Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH)

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) and Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DMC Global and Galenfeha’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DMC Global $684.23 million 0.35 $26.26 million $1.22 9.75 Galenfeha N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -4.86

DMC Global has higher revenue and earnings than Galenfeha. Galenfeha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DMC Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DMC Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Galenfeha 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DMC Global and Galenfeha, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

DMC Global presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.67%. Given DMC Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DMC Global is more favorable than Galenfeha.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of DMC Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of DMC Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Galenfeha shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DMC Global and Galenfeha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DMC Global 2.29% 6.09% 2.83% Galenfeha N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DMC Global beats Galenfeha on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc. provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows. It sells its products through a national in-house sales force for buildings, such as office towers, airports, hotels, education and athletic facilities, health care locations, government buildings, retail centers, mixed use, and multi-family residential buildings. The DynaEnergetics segment designs, manufactures, markets, and sells perforating systems, including initiation systems, shaped charges, detonating cords, gun hardware, and control panels; and perforating systems and associated hardware for the oil and gas industry. It sells its products through direct selling, distributors, and independent sales representatives. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, rail car manufacturing, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, program managers, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Dynamic Materials Corporation and changed its name to DMC Global Inc. in November 2016. DMC Global Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Galenfeha

Galenfeha, Inc. provides consulting services. It also engages in the developing and acquiring businesses for developing, scaling, and financing synergistic industry. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

