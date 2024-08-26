Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sets New 12-Month High at $155.74

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $155.74 and last traded at $155.60, with a volume of 446128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.45.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 492.7% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

