Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 789.5% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 88,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,371,000 after buying an additional 78,828 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $5.15 on Friday, reaching $480.00. 36,061,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,708,035. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

