Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.36. 286,531 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

