Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.74. 189,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,465. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $163.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

