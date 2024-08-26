Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 251.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DB traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,724. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.