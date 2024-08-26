Highland Capital Management LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 35,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.23. 4,586,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108,463. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.