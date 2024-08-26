Highland Capital Management LLC Has $844,000 Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Irenic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of News by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 5,226,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,432,000 after acquiring an additional 35,739 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of News by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 842,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 98,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $7,919,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in News by 11.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in News by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 171,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Up 1.0 %

News stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.20. 375,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. News Co. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $29.37.

News Announces Dividend

News Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.