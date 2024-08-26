Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.60. 322,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,570. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -360.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Aegis raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

