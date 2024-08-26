Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in JD.com by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in JD.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,486,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,544,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

JD.com Company Profile



JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

