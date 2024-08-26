Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,430 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.49. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $229.03. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In related news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

