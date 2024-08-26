Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 4,480 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,461,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after purchasing an additional 851,867 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,023,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197,422. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

