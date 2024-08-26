Hills Bank & Trust Co Makes New $6.95 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 382,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 894,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after buying an additional 308,974 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. 382,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,394. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

